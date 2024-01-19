President Ruto appoints Tom Mshindi KBC Board Chair

The President revoked the appointment of Eng Benjamin Maingi.

President William Ruto has appointed Tom Mshindi to be the Chairman of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Board for a period of three years.

In a gazette notice dated January 19, the President revoked the appointment of Eng Benjamin Maingi.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporation Act and section 4 (1) (a) of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint Tom Mshindi Nyamancha to the Chairperson of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th January, 2024,” the notice read.