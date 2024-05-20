President Ruto asks America to support institutional Capacity for African Countries

Kenya has asked the United States of America (USA) to support Africa in building the institutional capabilities necessary for economic prosperity, peace, and security for the 1.4 billion people in the continent.

Speaking at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum on Monday, President William Ruto reiterated Kenya´s leading role in the institutional reform of the African Union to enhance its role in economic development, peace, security, and stability across Africa, and to foster infrastructure development.

“The United States of America has a significant opportunity to collaborate with Kenya and the broader African continent in building the institutional capabilities necessary for economic prosperity, peace, and security for the 1.4 billion people in Africa.“ He urged.

The President who is on a three-day state visit in United States of America stressed the demand for greater collaboration and strategic global leadership for the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the fighting in Sudan, South Sudan, Eastern DRC, the Sahel, and terrorism in Somalia.

Similarly President Ruto emphasised on the need to strengthen democracy globally due to threats from unconstitutional changes in government.

He observed that many countries especially in Africa are in economic and debt distress occasioned by climate change, compounded by an unjust international financial architecture and an imperfect multilateralism associated with the free market economy.

At the same time, President Ruto cautioned against the risk of democracy and free market being associated with poverty and suffering, lending credence to the widespread lamentation that democracy is or has been on the retreat in many parts of the world, including Africa.

While highlighting economic challenges in Africa due to climate change and unjúst financial systems, he advocated for fair international financial system to provide concessional financing for developing countries like Kenya, supporting economic growth, climate resilience, and democratic principles, urging the United States to seize this historic opportunity to lead the free world in dealing with this economic situation and give meaning to democracy and free market economy, worldwide, Kenya included.

“Later this week, I will have the privilege to engage with members of the American Congress to make a case for many countries in Africa, including Kenya seeking a just international financial architecture that will afford developing countries concessionary development financing to support our economies, build resilience against the effects of climate change, drive our belief in a free market economy and energise our democratic enterprise.“ President Ruto said.

Education

While acknowledging the historic student airlift programme, initiated by President J.F. Kennedy, a program which enabled hundreds of young Kenyans to pursue higher education in U.S. colleges and universities, President Ruto announced an upcoming student exchange program between Kenyan-American Universities.

“Tomorrow, we expand this historic collaboration, with five Kenyan Universities signing a student exchange program with their American counterparts to celebrate our shared progress and broaden the knowledge horizon and experience of both Kenyan and American students.“ President Ruto disclosed.

