President Ruto asks Kenyans to unite for development

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to unite and work together for the country’s development.

The President who is in a development tour in Kisii county said his priority is uniting Kenyans, ensuring peace prevail in the county, growing the country’s economy, create employment through development projects while at the same time-fighting corruption.

The president said working with the opposition was to join forces to help confront the challenges facing Kenyans. He said the arrangement was not guided by selfish, personal or political party interests but by the well-being of the people of Kenya.

Speaking in Keumbu on his second day of a three-day inspection of development projects, he noted that his most important job is to unite the country.

He asked Kenyans to rally behind the broad-based government that for the sake of national unity.

He asked all leaders, including from Gusiiland, to set aside their political differences and work together to serve the people.

Accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governors Simba Arati (Kisii) The Deputy president on his part, asked the Gusii community to continue supporting the government, saying it is focused on transforming their lives.