President Ruto assures Judiciary of support

President William Ruto has assured that his administration will support the judiciaryand make it operate at its maximum level.

The President pointedout that an efficient Judiciary will make justice more accessible and unlock the social as well as economic potential of the country for the benefit of allKenyans.

“It is important that wehave an efficient and independent judiciary. That is why when the Judiciary Fundwas rolled into place on 1st June this year, it was not just a celebration bythe judiciary but for people of Kenya because we know that way we can have amuch more efficient judiciary and many more cases can be concluded in a timelymanner,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State spoke on Wednesday when he witnessed the swearing-in of fourappellate judges and two judges of the Land and Environment Court he appointed yesterday.

The judges were KorirWeldon Kipyegon, Muchelule Aggrey Otsyula, Odunga George Vincent and Prof. JoelMwaura Ngugi for the Court of Appeal and Makori Evans Kiago and CheruiyotOmange Judith Elizabeth for the Land and Environment Court.

Congratulating the newly appointed judges, Dr. Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to the independence of thejudiciary and other constitutional offices.

“I want to assure youthat my administration will respect the independence of the judiciary. We willrespect the independence of other institutions in a manner that makes it moreefficient to deliver on their respective mandates,” President Ruto said.

Emphasizing theimportance of the rule of law, Dr. Ruto said his administration will dealfirmly and effectively with impunity.

“Let me say this for therecord that Kenya can only be better if we become a country of the rule of law.Any other route lead to anarchy. We are all equal before the law and before ourConstitution. And therefore there must never be the case of the animal farmwhere there are people who are more equal than others.

“Let me repeat again, itis the rule of law. That is the bare minimum that will make us a respectedmember of the international community and a society that is at peace withitself,” President Ruto said.

Chief Registrar of theJudiciary Anne Amadi conducted the swearing-in ceremony that was also witnessedby Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Chief Justice Martha Koome and her deputyPhilomena Mwilu among other judiciary officials.

Taking the oath ofoffice, the appellate judges and judges of the Land and Environment Courtseparately swore to diligently serve the people of Kenya and to impartially dojustice in accordance with the Constitution as per the law established.

Also present were Headof Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua, Attorney General Paul Kihara and formerChief Justice David Maraga.

