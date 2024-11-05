President Ruto awards Charter to National Intelligence University

Universities must uphold the highest standards of academic excellence as they are the engine of Kenya’s human capital development, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the institutions should also incorporate ethical and moral development to make education a tool for transformation and not merely a means of acquiring certification.

Speaking when he awarded charters to the National Intelligence and Research University and the Islamic University of Kenya at State House Nairobi on Tuesday, he said: “I encourage both universities to bear this responsibility with integrity and dedication in their endeavour to inclusively uplift society.”

While the government appreciates efforts to expand public universities’ infrastructure and facilities, President Ruto pointed out, there is a need to ensure quality is not compromised and that graduates are well trained with skills to benefit the country.

“At this stage in our development history, universities must align education and training with national, regional and global development ambitions,” the President said.

He also urged institutions of higher learning to ensure that the Competency-Based Curriculum complements the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda effectively and sustainably.

The President pointed out that the government spends huge resources in the education sector because it makes society equitable and affords every young person a chance at life.

“We want an education system that is reliable, accessible, affordable and of the highest standards possible,” he said.

The President pointed out that the award of charter to National Intelligence and Research University is timely, saying Kenya faces complex security challenges such as terrorism and cyber threats.

In addition, President Ruto noted that high standards in training Intelligence and security professionals is crucial to securing Kenya.

“We expect the National Intelligence Research University to play a crucial role in equipping our intelligence officers with knowledge and skills to safeguard the nation and to intensify its focus on cutting-edge research and innovation in national security,” President Ruto said.

He went on: “I view this charter as both a commitment to academic excellence and a significant investment in our nation’s security and stability.”

The President further said he expected the university to support Kenya’s digital agenda by aligning its academic and research programmes with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“By focusing on security as a global public good, the university will contribute to the promotion of peace, justice and strong institutions,” he said.

He made it clear that the National Intelligence Research University will not only serve as a centre for learning, but also as a hub for research and innovation that will enable Kenya to remain a leader in regional and global security agenda.

“I encourage the university to expand its reach by admitting students from the Global South to foster a more diverse understanding of the security sector,” he said.

On the Islamic University of Kenya, President Ruto said it will shoulder the additional burden of serving as a beacon of solidarity, cohesion and peaceful coexistence in a world often divided by race, ethnicity and religion.

“By bringing together diverse students and staff, the university will foster tolerance and produce professionals with a strong ethical foundation whose work will reflect the values and commitment to social justice,” said President Ruto.

He told all stakeholders at the two universities to understand that a university charter signifies a commitment to social advancement through high-quality research and innovation.

“I encourage you to pursue excellence in teaching and research and to educate professionals who will drive our nation’s transformation. Institutions like yours play a vital role in positioning Kenya as a regional and global hub of intellectual and technological advancement,” said President Ruto.

The President noted the enrolment of 27,000 students in engineering programmes in Kenyan universities in the 2023/2024 academic year, saying it was a major improvement from the past.

“This establishes a foundation of human capital that is essential for national development,” the President said.

He pointed out that engineering graduates drive innovation and sustainable progress in every sector, aligning with the government’s vision for inclusive growth.

President Ruto called on universities and industry to work together to equip future engineers with the knowledge and skills to meet Kenya’s development needs.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government was committed to ensuring the education system remains accessible, affordable, relevant and of high quality.

He urged religious universities to train well-grounded teachers of the faith so that religion is not misused.

“Both Islam and Christianity should train such officials to respect the values and fundamentals of their religions,” Prof Kindiki said.

The DP said he was confident that the National Intelligence and Research University will address emerging security threats and provide solutions on how to address such challenges.

Others who addressed the meeting were Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Commission of University Education Chairman Chacha Nyaikoti Chacha, National Intelligence and Research University Noordin Haji and Islamic University of Kenya Chancellor Mohamed Mahat, among others.