President William Ruto has began his tour of the United States of America in Atlanta Monday.

According to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken the visit to Atlanta is the first segment of Kenya’s diplomatic engagement with the United States and will be followed by a State Visit to Washington, D.C. on May 23.

“The United States of America (USA) has welcomed President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto to Atlanta, Georgia, Monday.“ Stated Blinken in a statement.

President Ruto who was accompanied by Mama Rachel Ruto arrived in USA Monday for a three day State Visit which is the first by a Kenyan Head of State in two decades, as well as the first by an African Head of State since 2008.

According to Blinken, United States Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa highlights the contribution American cities make to U.S. foreign policy and the mutual benefits of expanded societal exchanges with the African partners.