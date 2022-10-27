President Ruto Cabinet takes oath, assumes office

The newly-appointed Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General, and Secretary to the Cabinet Thursday took an oath of office and secrecy before President William Ruto.

The swearing-in ceremony took place a day after the National Assembly conveyed their Certificates of Approval issued in accordance with the Constitution, setting the stage for their appointment.

In an event held at Statehouse, Nairobi, all the 24 men and women, having complied with all the legal obligations for the appointment, were called in to take and subscribe to the oath of due execution to their new offices.

But before the new CSs, AG, and Secretary to the Cabinet were sworn in, the highest ranking civil servant in Ruto’s administration, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei, had to take an oath so he could spearhead the process. His predecessor Joseph Kinyua administered the oath.

With Kosgey in charge, his first assignment was to swear in the new appointees to various ministries who would only assume office by swearing or affirming faithfulness to the people and the Republic of Kenya and the obedience to the Constitution.

“With respect to appointments, it is my pleasure to confirm that all applicable constitutional and statutory requirements for appoints of CSs, AG and the Secretary to the Cabinet have been discharged, therefore, this state ceremony is convened in full compliance with the law,” Kosgey noted

With this out of the way, the first one to go was Musalia Mudavadi, the appointee to the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Others who took the oath are; Kithure Kindiki (Interior), Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives), Aden Duale (Defense), Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Alice Wahome (Water), Ababu Namwamba (Sports), Salim Mvurya (Mining), Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Soipan Tuya (Environment), Moses Kuria (Trade), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Aisha Jumwa, Eliud Owalo (ICT), Rebecca Miano (EAC), Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Peninah Malonza (Tourism), Zacharia Njeru (Lands), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), and Florence Bore (Labour).

“I,………………….,being appointed a Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, do swear/solemnly affirm that I will at all times be faithful to the Republic of Kenya; that I will obey, respect and uphold this Constitution of Kenya and all other laws of the Republic; that I will well and truly serve the people and the Republic of Kenya in the Office of a Cabinet Secretary……So help me God,” they all swore

The last person to take the oath of office was Mercy Wanjau, the new Secretary to the Cabinet

The CSs, AG and the Secretary to the Cabinet undertake to hold their respective offices as with honour and dignity; promising to provide wise counsel to the head of state. Former occupants of the offices will henceforth hand over the dockets to the new team.

