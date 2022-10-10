President Ruto calls for faster EAC integration

President Dr. William Ruto has called for speeding up of the East Africa integration.

The President who is on a maiden visit to Tanzania, said that ease of movement of persons and goods is key to growing the economies of the East African region.

The Head of State said Kenyans experts will be joining their Tanzanian counterparts to conclude the process of removal of the remaining 14 barriers to trade that are a hindrance to trade.

President Ruto said already work is in progress on the proposed construction of a gas pipeline from Mtwara, to Dar es Salaam, Mombasa and Nairobi.

He noted that such a pipeline will aid in reducing overreliance on imported gas.

The President said that cross boundary crime is a major threat to safety and security in the region adding that the two countries are working on the elimination of terrorism threats and human trafficking.

Kenya is keen on exploring ways of expanding business opportunities and increasing trade volumes with Tanzania.

Tanzania is a strategic partner in the EAC region and has been Kenya’s second largest export destination after Uganda in East Africa.

The two nations collaborate on many fronts including trade, security, transport and logistics.