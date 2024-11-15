President Ruto calls for innovation, inclusivity in higher education

President William Ruto has reiterated his adminstration’s commitment to advancing inclusion and quality in university education.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at Tangaza University, the President emphasized on reforms designed to secure sustainable funding, equitable access, and robust research and innovation frameworks.

“The government is committed to enhancing inclusion and quality in university education across our nation. This is why we are implementing radical reforms to guarantee sustainable funding for universities, promote equitable access to resources, encourage innovation and research, and ensure that no eligible citizen is left behind in the provision of higher education.”

Addressing the graduates, President Ruto underscored the importance of innovation in addressing the complexities of the modern world.

He challenged them to embrace bold leadership and transformative thinking.

“Regardless of the field you pursue, innovation will enable you to tackle complex problems, offer sustainable solutions, and create lasting value. As Tangaza University graduates, you are called to lead with imagination and courage, to envision a better world, and to act boldly to bring that vision to life. What are you waiting for?” He stated.

He praised Tangaza University for nurturing a culture of innovation and expressed confidence in its graduates’ ability to contribute meaningfully to society.

“As you do so, remember that Tangaza has nurtured a culture of innovation within its community. I am confident that each of you carries this spirit of innovation, a key to our shared future of resilience, efficiency, and prosperity,” he said.