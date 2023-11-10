President Ruto calls for robust Arab-Africa collaboration at Riyadh Summit

President William Ruto has called for enhanced collaboration between Saudi Arabia and African nations in the development of sustainable green energy resources.

The head of state highlighted the need for partnerships in addressing current and future energy demands while responding effectively to the global energy crisis.

“Collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Africa in developing and sustainably exploiting their combined hydrocarbon and green energy resources holds promise for meeting current and future energy demands and responding effectively to the global crisis,” said Ruto.

The President further urged Arab nations to seize the economic opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) positioning Kenya as the gateway to the continent.

Ruto underscored the importance of strengthening trade and investment partnerships between Arab nations as a crucial element in fostering both regional and global stability.

He made the remarks at the fifth Arab-Africa Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Leaders present included Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Comoros President and Chairperson of the African Union Azali Assoumani, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki among others.