President Ruto calls for speeding up of the East Africa integration

President Dr. William Ruto has called for a speeding up of the East African integration. Speaking in Tanzania during talks with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu, Ruto said Kenya is keen on expanding boosting trade with Tanzania and easing movement of persons and goods. is key to growing the economies of the East African region. Samia said the Kenyan and Tanzanian ministers of Trade have been tasked to remove the remaining 14 non-tariff barriers to trade as the two countries explores other avenues of enhancing integration.

