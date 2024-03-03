President Ruto calls on Kenyans to support housing tax

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to support the housing tax.

He said the fee will make the Affordable Housing Program successful.

The President pointed out that the goal is to give opportunities to low-income people, especially those living in slums, to own a house.

He explained that the program will also create jobs for hundreds of thousands of young people in the country.

“It is our responsibility to contribute to the house tax that will help us ensure that those who do not have a good house become home owners,” he said.

He said this on Sunday during the celebrations of 100 years of the Salvation Army at the Ulinzi Complex in Nairobi county.

President Ruto also called on Kenyans who have agricultural land to benefit from the government’s various agricultural programs to increase productivity.

This, he explained, will help the country achieve its food security goals.

“As a government, we have done our part in providing enough seeds and fertilizers at affordable prices,” he said.

“I am asking you to plant food so that we can eradicate hunger in our country.”

The President said the government is investing in plans and policies that will create more job opportunities for Kenyans.

He said the government has started various programs to generate jobs, including establishing digital centers, special economic zones and parks to promote County industries.

President Ruto also said the export of Kenyan professional workers and the construction of 400 markets for fresh produce will also expand opportunities for Kenyans.

“If we cooperate in the implementation of these programs, we will build a country that will not leave anyone behind,” he said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja asked Christians to continue praying for the country’s development and prosperity.

“Last year, the President led the nation in praying for rain and ultimately this has resulted in a good harvest,” he said.