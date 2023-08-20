President Ruto calls upon leaders to shun divisive politics

President William Ruto has called on leaders to focus on service delivery to the electorate and shun divisive politics.

The President said that after elections, it was only fair that leaders delivered their promises made during the electioneering period.

He at the same time called on the opposition to play its role in accordance to the constitution.

The President spoke when he attended an Interdenominational Thanksgiving prayer at Nyanturago stadium in Kisii.

The Head of State made a rallying call to leaders to focus more on service delivery to the electorate and shun political shenanigans.

He said each leader, be it opposition or government, had specific functions to execute.

The president reiterated his commitment to fight corruption both at the county and national level.

President Ruto maintained that his government will continue to invest more in food production by availing affordable inputs to the farmers.