President Ruto chairs inaugural IGAD meeting on Sudan peace process

President William Ruto is currently chairing the inaugural IGAD Quartet meeting on Sudan peace process in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Quartet comprises of representatives from South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Kenya which is chairing the high-level delegation.

In a statement issued on Monday, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the meeting aims to foster collaboration among member nations to ensure peace and stability prevails in Sudan.

“The focus among others is to achieve a cessation of hostilities, facilitate humanitarian access and undertake concrete steps in support of an inclusive civilian Sudanese process that leads to sustainable peace in Sudan,” said Hussein.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Quartet meeting on the Sudan Peace process also aims to establish a sustainable framework that can lead the nation towards a path of reconciliation and development.