President Ruto chairs special Cabinet meeting on El Nino mitigation measures

President William Ruto on Monday chaired a special cabinet meeting to coordinate the government’s response to the ongoing El Nino rains.

At least 70 lives have been lost and 40,000 households displaced following the intense downpour.

During a meeting over the weekend with Multi agency disaster response teams, President Ruto noted that the rains would continue, hence the need to prepare for unfolding emergencies.

The President observed that the dire situation has necessitated an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“This will provide solid intervention mechanisms to help tackle the issue,” he said.

He said the country is better prepared going into the future, especially with the onboarding of the County Governments.

The President announced that a National Disaster Operation Centre has been operationalised to co-ordinate responses.

“Adequate interventions have been put in place to tackle the emerging crisis.”

The President explained that the Government has made available resources to ensure vulnerable cases access adequate food.

The Kenya Defence Forces, he went on, will provide last mile deliveries by air, especially in counties marooned by floods.

“We will also mobilise the National Youth Service and the Provincial Administration to ensure Kenyans are safe,” said Ruto.