President Ruto champions healthcare investment at KMTC Ikolomani

President William Ruto Saturday emphasized government’s commitment to continuous investment in the facility to enhance Universal Health Coverage in the larger Kakamega County.

The Head of State spoke when he visited the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) – Ikolomani Campus in Kakamega County.

The college aims at providing Iguhu County Referral with quality medical care professionals and improve service delivery.

Iguhu County Referral Hospital is central to the well-being of the people of Ikolomani.

The facility not only offers basic but also emergency care and specialised treatment to more than 30,000 people of Kakamega and the neighbouring Vihiga County.

He announced a Kshs 50 million allocation for upgrading wards at the hospital, responding to a request from Vihiga County administration led by Governor Dr. Wilbur Ottichilo.

The president was accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha Wafula, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, Principal Secretary Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni and other dignitaries the President pledged through the Ministry of Health to equip the college with state-of-the-art facilities to train future healthcare providers, including clinicians, radiographers, and physiotherapists.

Highlighting the government’s investment in national healthcare systems to improve access to medical services, President Ruto praised CS Nakhumicha for her collaboration with Members of Parliament, including host legislator Bernard Shinali, in passing health bills crucial for bolstering healthcare as part of the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Meanwhile, residents of Hamisi Constituency will now have improved access to theatre services with the official opening of the Sub-County Hospital Twin Theatre Unit on Saturday afternoon by President William Ruto.