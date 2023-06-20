President Ruto: Clean energy key solution to climate change

President William Ruto has urged public institutions to shift to cleaner and sustainable energy options.

The president noted that the transition will accelerate the preservation of the environment.

He noted that access to clean cooking is a policy priority and a cog of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He said a bio-energy strategy has been formulated to guide the process towards universal access to modern cooking energy.

The President was speaking on Tuesday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, during the opening of the Africa Energy Forum.

He observed that sustainable energy development lies at the heart of government’s agenda.

“Investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power is not only a responsible choice but also a pathway to a more prosperous and equitable Africa,” said Ruto

“By transitioning away from fossil fuels, we shall contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change, protect our environment, and secure a sustainable future for generations to come,” he added

He regretted that despite Africa being the smallest contributor to climate change, it bears the disproportionate burden of the adverse impacts.

On account of this, the Head of State noted that it is appropriate that Africa amplifies its voice in climate action efforts.

Ruto emphasized that sustainable energy development requires sufficient scale to ensure universal energy access and affordability to bridge the energy access gap.

“This calls for inclusive energy policies, innovative financing mechanisms and targeted policy interventions to reach those who need it most,” he explained

The President said isolation is becoming costly in the era of Pan-African integration.

“Regional energy cooperation is paramount; we must work together to maximise our collective potential,” he said

He pointed out that cross-border energy infrastructure projects will not only facilitate energy trade but also foster regional integration.