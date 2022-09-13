President Ruto: Clearance of goods to revert to port of Mombasa

President Dr William Ruto say he will this afternoon issue instructions to revert the clearance of goods to the port of Mombasa.

Dr Ruto said this will create employment opportunities among the youth in Mombasa County and is in line with his promise during campaigns.

Speaking at Kasarani stadium after being sworn in as the 5th President of Kenya, Ruto said time is ripe to end the tide of youth unemployment in the Country.

He said of the thousands of youths who enter the job market every year, over 6000 youths don’t find opportunities for productive work.

The President said it’s unfortunate that the youth are subjected to multiple licenses to operate businesses while their hustles have also been criminalized.

He said his Government will create favourable business environment for the Kenyans and encouraged people in the informal sector to organize themselves in creditable groups for funding.

President Ruto said he will work with Counties to provide frameworks for secure borrowing to small scale enterprises.

The program will commence with the construction of 20 markets in Nairobi County in partnership with the County Government.

“Financial inclusivity and access to credit are critical to addressing the cost of living and unemployment. We will shift from the arbitrary credit reference bureau method of blacklisting borrowers to a new system of credit score rating, to eliminate the culture of blacklisting,” He said.

The President said he will implement the hustler fund, through chamas, saccos, to make credit available on favourable terms to Kenyans to do business.

In this breadth, he said he will establish a Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs to over see the same them.

He further said they will introduce 250000 social low cost house units every year to create employment by ensuring the Jua kali industry supplies materials for the same.