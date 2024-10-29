President Ruto commends founder of Food for Education for school’s feeding initiative

The Head of State says F4E deserves praise for its success in establishing the essential infrastructure for school feeding programmes.

President William Ruto has commended Wawira Njiru, Founder and Executive Director of Food For Education, for her contributions to school feeding initiatives in the country.

Speaking at the Second Ministerial School Meals Coalition Conference in Nairobi, the Head of State remarked; “We have wonderful people, amazing people like Wawira…she is an incredible human being. She has provided the infrastructure for Nairobi County and beyond to serve hot meals to children, not just in the City of Nairobi, but in many parts of Kenya. Congratulations!”

Reflecting on President Ruto’s comments, Wawira Njiru reiterated F4E’s simple mission; stating “I thank the President for recognising our efforts, which are rooted in our vision to feed one million pupils in Kenya by 2027. This aligns with the National School Meals Coalition’s commitment to expand school meal programmes from 2.6 million to over 10 million beneficiaries by 2030.”



The President’s remarks highlight Food for Education’s contribution to the success of the Dishi Na County School Feeding Programme, led by Governor Johnson Sakaja. This initiative is currently feeding 310,000 learners in 230 public Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) and primary schools across Nairobi City County, with a total of 30 million meals served in 2024. The impact of this programme has resulted in a 34% increase in school enrolment since its inception.

Since 2012, Food for Education has positively impacted hundreds of thousands of lives by delivering hot, nutritious meals that empower students to learn and thrive. Today, F4E serves over 450,000 meals each day across 1,263 schools, leveraging innovative technology to make a difference for children in Kenya. The organisation is inspired by a pan-African vision of reaching 3 million children by 2030 with the nutrition they need to learn, grow, and succeed.

Food for Education mainstreams school feeding programmes (SFPs) across Africa by designing a blueprint, operating it, and then supporting its replication. We are working every day to create a world where no child has to learn on an empty stomach, as we know that SFPs can address classroom hunger and remove barriers to learning.