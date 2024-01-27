President Ruto commissions Ksh150B Mweru Umoja One irrigation project

The Mweru Umoja One irrigation Project will put more than 500 acres of land under irrigation, benefiting over 5,000 farmers.

President William Ruto has officially commissioned the Ksh150 billion Mweru Umoja One irrigation Project.

Speaking on Saturday the President said the project is part of the government’s deliberate plan to shift from rain-fed farming to irrigation to boost food production and expand economic opportunities within the agriculture sector.

“In the next five years we want to cut down the money we use to import food by 50%. We want to remove Ksh250 billion from our budget of importing food and in ten year we want to ensure we feed the nation using local produce,” he stated.

President Ruto was ccompanied by Deputy President H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH, Governor Kawira Mwangaza, MPs and MCAs.

Earlier, the President opened the Mitunguu Technical Training Institute in South Imenti.

He revealed that the government is set to recruit 2,000 new tutors to be posted to various Technical and Vocational Educational and Training institutions across the country.

The President noted that the move will ensure the youth are equipped with practical skills and competencies aimed at creating employment.

“This is the Government that will tackle youth unemployment and empower them to drive our transformation.Our innovative approaches include equipping young people with skills and investing in programmes that will broaden economic opportunities both locally and abroad,” said Ruto.