President Ruto commits to implementation of two-third gender rule

President Dr William Ruto has reiterated his commitment to the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule as enshrined in the Constitution.

President Ruto says, “We will work with Parliament to fast track various legislative proposals and establish a framework that will resolve this matter expeditiously. The participation of women in our governance does not make us lesser; it makes us greater. And their role can no longer be nominal; it has to be substantive.”

He lauded Kenyans for electing women leaders across the various elective seats saying Kenya has come of age.

“We have broken the glass ceiling by enhancing the participation of women in leadership. 7 women were elected governors, up from 3 in the last election. 29 women were elected as members of the National Assembly up from 23 in 2017. 7 women Deputy Governors and 3 women Senators were also elected,” He said.

The President noted that Kenya’s politics and elections have never failed to be emotive, engaging and dramatic but the recent one showcased the Country’s exemplary democratic performance ever.

“This day comes on the backdrop of a peaceful election following an intense, issue-based campaign, in which major coalitions, made up of strong political parties canvassed their agenda for examination by the people of Kenya,” He said.