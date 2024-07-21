President Ruto commits to protecting democracy, peace in Kenya

President William Ruto has declared that the government will no longer tolerate violent protests, which have caused significant suffering across the country.

The President emphasized that stringent measures will be implemented to protect the lives and property of all Kenyans, assuring the nation that robust security measures are in place to maintain peace.

Speaking at the Africa Gospel Church in Chebango, Bomet County, on Sunday, President Ruto underscored that Kenya is a democracy governed by the rule of law.

He called on those using the youth to destabilize the country to come forward with their alternative plans.

He urged Kenyans to be cautious of individuals employing undemocratic tactics for personal gain, stressing the importance of safeguarding peace and preventing anarchy.

“We must never allow individuals to undermine our democracy,” President Ruto stated.

Additionally, President Ruto announced that plans are underway to hire Junior Secondary School interns on permanent and pensionable terms.

He also reassured religious leaders that public and State officers would continue to support the construction of churches and places of worship, despite the recent ban on harambees.

This he said would be done in a more structured manner that will encourage transparency and accountability.