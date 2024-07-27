President Ruto condoles with Ethiopia after deadly landslide

The devastating landslide has so far claimed the lives of more than 257 people and affected over 15,000 people.

President William Ruto has extended his condolences to the people of Ethiopia for the loss of lives in the Gozdi Kebele landslide.

He assured Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Kenya’s support during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families,” he said.

The devastating landslide has so far claimed the lives of more than 257 people and affected over 15,000 people.

President Ruto commended the local authorities and the Ethiopian Red Cross and the entire Government machinery for their tireless efforts in search and rescue operations.

“Their bravery and dedication are crucial in these challenging times,” he said.

The landslides occurred on Sunday evening and Monday morning, after heavy rains in a remote mountainous area of the Gofa zone.

Gofa is part of the state known as Southern Ethiopia, located around 320km (199 miles) south-west of the capital, Addis Ababa.

Southern Ethiopia is among the areas of the country that have been hit by particularly heavy rain and flooding in recent months.