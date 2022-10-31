President Ruto congratulates Brazilian President-elect Lula

President William Ruto has congratulated newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The leftist leader narrowly defeated President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election after securing 50.8 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election compared with 49.2 percent for Bolsonaro.

President Ruto Monday said Kenya looks forward to bolstering ties with the South American country.

“Congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on your election victory. Kenya looks forward to closer relations with Brazil for the prosperity of our citizens” he said on Twitter.

It is a stunning comeback for a politician who could not run in the last presidential election in 2018 because he was in jail and banned from standing for office.

He had been found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Brazilian construction firm in return for contracts with Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras.

Lula spent 580 days in jail before his conviction was annulled and he returned to the political fray.

“They tried to bury me alive and here I am,” he said, kicking off his victory speech.

Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede. The campaign had in part been so tense because the far-right president had cast doubts – without offering any evidence – on the reliability of Brazil’s electronic voting system.

This fomented fears he might not accept the result if it went against him.

A day before the second round, however, he stated that: “There is not the slightest doubt. Whoever has more votes, takes it [the election]. That’s what democracy is about.”

Lula’s inauguration will take place on January 1.

