AfricaLocal NewsNEWS

President Ruto congratulates Yoweri Museveni on election victory

President Museveni was declared the winner after securing 71.61 per cent of the votes cast

Margaret Kalekye
By
Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
President Museveni with President William Ruto upon his arrival at State House, Kenya, on July 30, 2025 (File)

President William Ruto has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election.

In a statement on X, Ruto conveyed Kenya’s warm wishes and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to collaborate with Uganda to advance shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of both nations, as well as the region and continent.

Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election after securing 71.61% of the votes cast.

President Ruto described the January 15, 2026, General Election as competitive, noting that Museveni’s victory reflected the trust and confidence Ugandans have in his leadership.

“Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency’s resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country,” he said.

“Dear Brother, our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda as well as our region and the continent”, he added.

Action needed to stem youth bad eating habits for a healthy future
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Southern Bypass
King mohammed VI reiterates Arab league commitment to ensure Palestine regain its status
Health CS urges expectant mothers to utilise Linda Mama

He also commended Ugandans for maintaining peace throughout the process and wished President Museveni well as he embarks on his seventh term.

“For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda”.

“Your Excellency, success and good fortune as you embark on this sacred and high obligation”, he said.

Announcing the results Saturday evening, electoral commission head Simon Byabakama asked supporters of both factions to embrace unity and accept the results.

There were six other candidates, but none got more than 2% of the vote. Turnout was 52.5%.

 

 

Committee formed to deliberate Senate’s Ksh 415B proposal to Counties
Aga Khan University receives Ksh. 19.6 million research grant to advance cervical cancer testing in Kenya
Ruto promises to sustain efforts to enhance country’s reputation globally
5000 litres of liquor worth Kshs 1.3 million in tax destroyed in Isiolo
Couple charged with Ksh. 177 Million in tax evasion in Eldoret
Share This Article
Previous Article Murang’a County marks one year of Telemedicine services
Next Article Nairobi set to host over 10,000 NYOTA beneficiaries Monday
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Nairobi set to host over 10,000 NYOTA beneficiaries Monday
County News NEWS
Murang’a County marks one year of Telemedicine services
County News NEWS
JSS enrolment at 61pc as govt moves to achieve100pc transition
Local News NEWS
We don’t intend to increase taxes on Kenyans, says CS Mbadi
Business Local Business

You May also Like

International NewsNEWS

Ukraine war: Russia hits 118 settlements in one day, says Kyiv

Local NewsNEWS

Fears mount as water accumulates at Old Kijabe railway tunnel

County News

Suspect allegedly linked to cybercrime detained for 7 more days

President Ruto says Kenya has crossed a fundamentally decisive threshold in the history of its political freedom and democratic maturity
Local NewsNEWS

Government to recruit Community Health Promoters for healthcare management

Show More