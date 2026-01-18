President Ruto congratulates Yoweri Museveni on election victory

President William Ruto has congratulated Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on his re-election.

In a statement on X, Ruto conveyed Kenya’s warm wishes and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to collaborate with Uganda to advance shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of both nations, as well as the region and continent.

Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election after securing 71.61% of the votes cast.

President Ruto described the January 15, 2026, General Election as competitive, noting that Museveni’s victory reflected the trust and confidence Ugandans have in his leadership.

“Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency’s resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country,” he said.

“Dear Brother, our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda as well as our region and the continent”, he added.

He also commended Ugandans for maintaining peace throughout the process and wished President Museveni well as he embarks on his seventh term.

“For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda”.

“Your Excellency, success and good fortune as you embark on this sacred and high obligation”, he said.

Announcing the results Saturday evening, electoral commission head Simon Byabakama asked supporters of both factions to embrace unity and accept the results.

There were six other candidates, but none got more than 2% of the vote. Turnout was 52.5%.