President Ruto: Country ready for next level development

President William Ruto says his government remains committed to deliver on the promise of providing viable employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking during a development tour of Meru County, where he launched a series of projects, the President hit out at those questioning the development agenda of his government saying the country is now on the right development trajectory.

He said plans are on course to expand opportunities for young and unemployed which include the Timau Affordable Housing in Buuri, which is part of the government’s affordable housing programme, that will see about 4,000 people gainfully engaged.

The 320 –unit project, according to the president, will in turn inject more than 230 million shillings into the country’s economy.

“The main focus is to ensure that we engage these skilled, energetic and talented young people in productive work that will drive our growth,” said the president.

He also opened the Ngusishi Potato Cold Storage Facility that aims to support more than 35,000 farmers and reduce post-harvest losses, eliminate brokers and stabilize potato prices thereby increasing farmers’ earnings.

“We are supporting our farmers to enhance agricultural productivity to ensure we produce enough for both our domestic needs as well as export. This will help us save 500 billion shillings we use every year to import food that we can produce,” added the president.

Other projects that the president launched on the first day of his tour include Karumo TTI Konza Digital Skills Laboratory, Institutional Management Block in Tigania West in Meru, construction of the 43 km Kwa Mumero –Kithithina Primary-Mia Moja ,Timau- Rugirando-Ngusishi,Makutano-X lewa-Mbuju-ngare Ndare Roads and the upgrading to bitumen standard and maintenance of link roads in Buuri among others.