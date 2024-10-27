President Ruto emphasizes need for servant leadership among leaders

President William Ruto has emphasized the need for servant leadership among leaders for prosperity of the nation.

Speaking Sunday during a service at the Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, the President said Kenyans are constitutionally entitled to servant leadership at all levels of the public service.

He warned against divisive politics, saying he would not relent in uniting the country.

The President cautioned leaders against feeling entitled urging them to instead focus on serving Kenyans with humility.