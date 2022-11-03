President Ruto endorses Nancy Karigithu’s bid for top IMO job

President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s nomination of Amb. Mrs Nancy Karigithu for the position of Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The nomination underscores the fact that climate change and adaptation, and the health of the oceans and seas remain key pillars of Kenya’s foreign policy.

The bid also demonstrates Kenya’s increasingly active participation in multilateral diplomacy, which boosts Kenya’s credentials as a leader in the promotion of the blue economy for sustainable development.

The President expressed confidence that Amb. Karigithu will bring to the IMO strong competencies and invaluable experience in the management of global maritime and development of the oceans and blue economy that hold much promise for the international community.

Kenya secured the endorsement of the African Union for Amb. Karigithu’s candidature during the High-Level Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Lusaka, Zambia, in mid-July, 2022.

That endorsement places Kenya’s leading maritime expert in a strong position by situating her not just as a national candidate, but also as Africa’s flagbearer in the race for a critical global post.

Amb. Karigithu is a world-renowned maritime expert who has been an active leader and a consequential voice in promoting the objectives of the IMO dedicated to safety, security and environmental protection in the maritime industry.

Karigithu currently serves as Kenya’s Special Envoy for Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs.

The elections for the position of secretary general of the IMO will be held in July 2023. The 40 members of the IMO Council will pick the successor of Mr Kitack Lim of Korea.

If elected, the Kenyan maritime diplomat will be the first African and the first woman to hold the position.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...