President Ruto: Extra-judicial killings must end

President William Ruto has underscored the government’s commitment to stop extra-judicial killings in the country.

He directed the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to furnish the Ministry of Interior and Coordination with a roadmap on how to deal conclusively with the vice.

“You are uniquely qualified to help us define a mechanism to stop this practice,” he said.

He was speaking on Monday at State House, Nairobi, when he met IPOA to discuss their mandate.

Last week, the Independent Policing and Oversight Authority announced that it was investigating cases of enforced disappearance and cases of police officers accused of extrajudicial killings.

“IPOA continues to face challenges of non-cooperation by some members of the National Police Service (NPS). In view of this, the authority wishes to affirm that it will invoke the provisions of section 31 of the IPOA Act. Further, in instances where it is evidenced, the authority will invoke individual or command responsibility to ensure accountability,” said IPOA chairperson Ann Makori.

She said that the Authority is obligated to hold the National Police Service (NPS) accountable in implementation of its constitutional and statutory mandate.

She highlighted that IPOA is obligated to ensure that NPS is held accountable for their actions and that they strive for the highest level of professionalism and discipline, under Article 244 of the Constitution.