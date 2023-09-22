President Ruto faults current multilateralism

The President made the remarks during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

President William Ruto has called for the transformation of multilateralism to ensure its effectiveness and relevance in today’s global context.

President Ruto said the current multilateralism is broken and has failed to address serious crises affecting people around the globe.

He said the international community has fallen behind in meeting its targets in climate action, the implementation of sustainable development goals, and global peace and security.

“Africa has elected to step forward to the world — not to ask for hand-outs — but to work with the rest of the globe and offer every human being in this world a decent chance of security and prosperity through mobilising resources, confronting insecurity and resolving conflicts. We remain proactively committed and determined in our contributions to stability” he said.

He emphasised that the new multilateralism must be attuned to the needs, challenges, dreams, and aspirations of ordinary people.

“The world over today, hundreds of millions of people are besieged by anxiety about their present and future security, dignity and prospects of well-being,” he said.

The President faulted the United Nations Security Council for failing to deliver meaningful progress in global challenges.

“Climate action and sustainable development goals must be pursued simultaneously and with greater resolve, urgency and ambition. No meaningful development can occur in countries that are also struggling with climate change shocks” he noted.

“That is why Africa has undertaken to consider the dual problems through an opportunity lens and to deliver effective solutions by pursuing a fresh trajectory” he added.