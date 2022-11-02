President Ruto flags off KDF contingent to DRC

President William Ruto has said Kenya will always answer the call to promote peace and security in East Africa.

East African countries have a collective responsibility to work together to end conflicts and violence that deny the region the space to prosper, he added.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Embakasi Garrison when he flagged off the Kenyan contingent to the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the auspices of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF).

“This deployment is significant and urgent as it responds to the collective aspirations of sustainable peace in our region. We owe our brotherly duty to DRC until the job is done,” he said.

The President added that Kenya’s participation in EACRF continues a proud legacy of peacekeeping by the Kenya Defence Forces.

He asked the troops to discharge their mandate professionally.

  

