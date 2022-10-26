President Ruto gazettes Cabinet Secretaries after Parliament’s approval

President William Ruto has gazetted all the 24 nominees to the Cabinet after approval by the National Assembly.

In a gazette notice issued Wednesday, Ruto also appointed Justin Muturi and Mercy Wanjau to the posts of Attorney General and Secretary to the Cabinet respectively.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 156 (2) of the Constitution, I, William Samoei Ruto, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Justin Muturi as the Attorney General, with the effect from October 27,”

Cabinet Secretaries Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Ministry of Interior), Aden Duale (Defence), Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury), Davis Chirchir (Energy), Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), Eliud Owalo (ICT) and Moses Kuria (Trade).

Kipchumba Murkomen (Transport), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Ezekiel Machogu (Education), Zachariah Mwangi (Lands), Ababu Namwamba (Sports), Simon Chelughui (Co-operatives) and Salim Mvurya (Mining).

Aisha Jumwa (Gender), Alice Wahome (Water), Soipan Tuya (Environment), Susan Nakumincha (Health), Florence Bore (Labor) and Rebecca Miano (ASAL).