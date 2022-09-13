President Ruto gets down to work, appoints 6 judges

President William Ruto Tuesday got straight down to work announcing a raft of executive orders and changes touching on key sectors contained in his inaugural address.

When he took to the podium to deliver his speech, Kenya’s fifth president immediately appointed the six court of appeal judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) three years ago who will be sworn in on Wednesday.

He further increased the Judiciary budgetary allocation by an additional Ksh 3B during his first term of five years to run its operations.

He said the Executive will respect and support the Judiciary as a demonstration that the nation is anchored on the rule of law.

“To demonstrate my commitment to the independence of the judiciary, this afternoon, I will appoint the 6 judges already nominated for appointment to the court of appeal which was done 3 years ago by the Judicial Service Commission. My administration will respect judicial decisions while we cement the place of Kenya as a country anchored on democracy and the rule of law” he announced.

The Judiciary fund is a crucial step in securing the financial independence of the institution which has been reeling from budget cuts.

He explained that the additional resources would be used towards the bottom upscaling of justice by increasing the number of small claims courts from 25 to 100, including building more courts in seven counties and chief magistrate courts in 123 sub-counties.

Part of the funds will be earmarked for supporting the ongoing digitisation programmes as part of the interventions to empower the judiciary to enhance access to justice and efficiency.

