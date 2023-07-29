President Ruto: Gov’t keen on improving efficiency at Port of Mombasa

The Government is keen on improving efficiency at the Port of Mombasa.

President William Ruto said the Government is working with partners to enhance the facility’s competitiveness.

He noted that the move will create jobs, expand economic opportunities and stimulate economic growth.

“Boosting performance and productivity of the Port of Mombasa is critical as it will improve export volumes,” he said.

He made the remarks on Saturday during the Port Reforms Working Group Consultative Forum at the Berth 22 of the Port of Mombasa, Mombasa County.

The session sought to deal with non-tariff barriers and other trade inhibitors, especially along the Northern Corridor.

Port users at the meeting said there were a lot of bureaucratic procedures that impeded the flow of goods.

They asked the Government to deal with the overlapping and duplication of roles, especially by agencies such as KRA, Port Health, KEBS, among others.

Later, in Miritini during the launch of Toyota Fortuner Assembly Line, President Ruto has asked investors to exploit the conducive business environment in the country to expand their operations.

He challenged those in the automotive sector to develop affordable cars for low-income earners.

“Kenya needs a game-changing, affordable car that people can use to grow their hustles,” he said.

He noted that the Government has instituted robust plans aimed at creating a conducive environment for the growth of manufacturing.

He observed that the goal is to create job opportunities, foster technology transfer and fashion a diverse and resilient economy.

“We need investments to create the opportunities that will help uplift millions of Kenyans.”

Mr Kuria said all commercial vehicles will by the end of the year be fully assembled in the country.

“We are doing all these to create jobs for our youth,” he said.

At the Kenya Navy Headquarters, the President presided over the rededication of KNS Shupavu.

He pointed out that the move will improve their capacity to effectively support the maritime industry.

“This will significantly boost our Blue Economy and enhance our exploration for possibilities of trade and investment in the Oceans.”

The President said the Government recognises maritime security and safety is essential for freedom of navigation.

He observed that the re-dedication of KNS SHUPAVU will further the military’s mandate to defend and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.