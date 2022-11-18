President Ruto: Govt seeks to elevate iron and steel sector

The Government is keen on elevating Kenya to the global iron and steel value chain, President William Ruto has said.

President Ruto said they are developing policies to stimulate the sector saying, “We are laying out a long-term roadmap for the growth of the iron and steel industry in our country.”

He assured investors of the Government’s support, saying they will eliminate brokers and abolishment punitive levies and taxes.

The President observed that the consumption of steel will spike as the Government embarks on its infrastructural, manufacturing and affordable housing programmes.

He was speaking on Friday at the opening of the Devki integrated steel plant, the first ever in Kenya, in Samburu, Kwale County.

The Ksh 30 billion plant with more than 1,000 employees is one of the largest in the region and will save the country foreign exchange of more than Ksh 60 billion a year.

“This is a milestone in our industrialisation journey as it will advance our economic transformation plan,” the President said.

But even as the iron and steel sector is revived, the President warned that Kenya needs to find ways to mitigate against its adverse impact on the environment.