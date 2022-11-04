President Ruto: Gov’t will empower and respect Judiciary

President William Ruto has said that the Government will not abandon its promise to strengthen all independent institutions to make Kenya a more resilient nation.

The President also rejected attempts by the opposition to cast aspersions on the credibility of Kenyan institutions.

“They are proposing to us to denigrate our own institutions,” said the President as he vowed to continue with his plan to make the Judiciary and other agencies involved in the administration of justice even more robust and independent.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I reiterate my commitment to live up to my pledge tothe people of Kenya that I intend to empower the judiciary and the criminal justice system as required by the Constitution as well as respect the decisionsand orders of the courts as they relate to the Executive. No more and noless,” said the President.

The Head of State was speaking at the Supreme Court of Kenya in Nairobi where he presided over the launch of the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice annual report.

He said he will remain committed to his promise to empower the Judiciary and the criminal justice system by facilitating their funding and independence.

He said the only way to guarantee a safe and thriving nation is through independent institutions including a professional police force.

“Supporting a professional police force will guarantee the safety of all Kenyans. We should believe in our own institutions and they will guarantee our security, “said the President.

ThePresident applauded the judiciary for its achievements despite challenges that were posed by inadequate resources in the past.

He said the Government will increase the Judiciary budgetary allocation by an extra Sh3billion every year for the next five years.

He said the current allocation to the Judiciary stood at 0.06 percent of the total budget and this was not acceptable.

ThePresident called on the judiciary to work collectively with other arms of government to improve revenue collection.

“Do not provide safe haven for those running away from paying their taxes, “said the President.

He said sealing the loopholes in tax collection and an increase in savings will build a stronger foundation for growth and prosperity.

He said current statistics show that the average national savings is a mere 12 percent of the country’s GDP.

He said the Government has had discussions with the Central Organisation of TradeUnions and also with employers on the need for every working Kenyan to save six percent of their income.

He said the surest way to provide cheap and steady funding for Kenya’s development is to increase savings to at least between 30 to 40 percent.

ThePresident said it does not make any economic sense for Kenya to continue borrowing savings from the people in other countries instead of improving our own savings culture.

DeputyPresident Rigathi Gachagua said President Ruto has issued policy guidelines to members of his Administration to remain committed to strengthening the independence of institutions that are guaranteed such rights by theConstitution.

“You have told us that you want the strengthening of independent institutions to be part of your legacy ” said the DP.

ChiefJustice Martha Koome said the Judiciary has registered impressive gains despite budgetary limitations that created challenges in infrastructure and human resources.

She said the right of access to justice is a shared responsibility and there was a need for all arms of Government to collaborate with each other to achieve that goal.

NairobiGovernor Johnson Sakaja and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu also spoke at the event.