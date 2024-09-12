President Ruto graces Climate WorX Mtaani Initiative launch

Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has received President William Ruto in Korogocho, Nairobi County for the official launch of Climate WorX Mtaani Initiative.

Climate WorX Mtaani is a National Government climate action and livelihoods initiative that will engage approximately 200,000 youth in environmental sustainability programmes including the 15 Billion National Tree Growing Programme.

The initiative will start in Nairobi County then progressively spread to other counties across the country to provide employment opportunities in line with the Kenya Kwanza administration’s Bottom-up Economic Transformation (BETA).

Several dignitaries are attending the launch including Principal Secretaries Dr. Eng. Festus Ng’eno (Environment and Climate Change), Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry), Dr. Raymond Omollo (Internal Security and National Administration), Teresia Mbaika (Devolution), Charles Hinga (Housing and Urban Development) as well as UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya Dr. Stephen Jackson.