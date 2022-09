President William Ruto is among world leaders who will be attending the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth 11 on Monday. This is the President maiden trip abroad since his inauguration last Tuesday. A special service was today held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi to commemorate the Queen. She has been eulogized as a defender of faith and symbol of unity. She was the longest-serving monarch having been on the throne for 70 years.

