President Ruto highlights major wins in education sector

As Kenya marked 60 years independence on Tuesday, President William Ruto delivered significant milestones made by his administration in education sector.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day in Nairobi, Dr Ruto highlighted his achievements so far touching on the new university funding, Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) funding model, hiring of teachers and the construction of additional classroom infrastructure in Nairobi County.

In the Education Ministry, the Head of State said that the Kenya Kwanza Government has increased the total allocation by an additional Ksh 127 billion.

Out of this, he noted that Ksh 46 billion will go towards the new university funding model, Ksh 9 billion to cover our TVET funding model and the hiring of 2,000 tutors, an additional Ksh 47 billion to enable Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to hire 56,000 teachers.

He further said that the government had set aside Ksh 24 billion for basic education to cover the Junior Secondary School and to support the construction of additional classroom infrastructure to ease congestion.

“To cover the chronic classroom deficit in Nairobi County, we have undertaken to build 3,500 additional classrooms with the first Ksh 1 billion allocated in this year’s budget,” he said.

The Government is also rolling out training and digital job opportunities in all TVETS countrywide to enable the youth acquire digital skills and address unemployment.

“Already 23,000 computers have been distributed with many students now monetising their skills online. The digital jobs ecosystem we are building is an intentional, dynamic and innovative mechanism to create jobs in the technology and digital space,” the President added.