President Ruto hints at future alliance with Raila’s ODM party

Ruto says appointment of Cabinet Secretaries from ODM party aimed at enhancing national unity.

President William Ruto has reiterated that the recent appointment of Cabinet Secretaries from Raila Odinga’s ODM party is a strategic move aimed at promoting national unity, peace, and prosperity.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony for Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi at Sitindi grounds in Ugunja, the President said his close working relationship with Raila is for the greater good of the nation.

“To my elder brother Raila Odinga, I know you’ve been my competitor but today we’ve come together, shoulder to shoulder, for the greater good of the country. I salute you,” he said.

The President hinted at the possibility of the ruling alliance working Raila’s ODM party after the next three years.

At the same time, he urged all leaders to take the lead and champion national unity among Kenyans.

He said it is through unity that Kenyans can unlock Kenya’s potential for the great good of the nation.

“Our challenges are minimal compared to the opportunities that Kenya can take advantage of,” President Ruto said.

Meanwhile, the President told Cabinet Secretaries and all government officials to serve Kenyans with dedication and fairness.

He said there must be no room for bias and exclusion in his administration.

“I want Cabinet Secretaries and all government officials to understand that there is no place for bias, discrimination, sectarianism and exclusion. All Kenyans must be served equally. We must move together as one people,” he said.

He announced that in the ongoing Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme, Siaya has been allocated KSh1.3 billion to connect 17,000 households to electricity.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said it was time for the new Cabinet to serve Kenyans with humility and dedication.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi pointed out that the partnership between President Ruto and Mr Odinga was for the benefit of the country.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa said Kenyans should ignore leaders propagating regional and ethnic politics.

Earlier, President Ruto commissioned the Mageta Island Solar Grid, which will connect 1,400 households to electricity.

The project will also support fish trading by powering cold rooms and improving public service delivery in hospitals and schools.

President Ruto said the installation of seven solar mini-grids, under the Kenya Electricity Modernisation Project, will enhance access to clean and reliable power supply.

“This will reduce power costs for businesses and supply electricity to more than 4,000 households in Siaya County,” he said.

He said the project will have a huge impact on the lives of Mageta Island residents, and described it as a gamechanger for the community.

“It not only brings clean, renewable energy to the community, but also paves way for economic growth, improved healthcare, enhanced education and better security,” he said.

Later, the President commissioned the Usonga Siriwo Rice Mill that will facilitate increased food production in Siaya and Busia counties.

While in Siaya town, he broke ground for the construction of the Siaya Integrated Modern Market in Alego Usonga that will provide conducive working spaces to more than 1,000 traders.

Additionally, the President announced that 11 new markets will be built in Siaya County and will enable value addition to farm produce and farmers and traders to earn more.

President Ruto also laid the foundation stone for the Alego Usonga Affordable Housing Project, an 882-unit residential facility with modern houses equipped with essential amenities and infrastructure.

Several Cabinet Secretaries, Governors and MPs accompanied the President.