President Ruto hosts senior Chinese government official, lauds longstanding ties with Beijing

President William Ruto engaged in high-level discussions with a delegation of senior officials from the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Monday at State House Nairobi.

The Chinese delegation was led by Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The aim of Monday’s talks was to strengthen cooperation between Kenya and China, with a focus on positively influencing economic development and governance reforms in Kenya.

“We value our strong diplomatic ties with China, which are built on mutual respect, strategic collaboration, and shared goals for economic development and regional stability,” Ruto stated following the discussions.

Ruto praised the partnership between Nairobi and Beijing, noting its significant contributions to Kenya and expressing confidence in an even more advantageous future.

He welcomed the increase in Chinese investments in key sectors of Kenya’s economy, including renewable energy, agriculture, and digital infrastructure, to support the country’s transformation agenda.

“This partnership is marked by joint initiatives under the Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on infrastructure, trade, and technology projects that support Kenya’s vision for growth and modernization,” he said.

Today’s meeting follows the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which was attended by President Ruto and other African heads of state and government, demonstrating ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations.