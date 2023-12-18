President Ruto: I was not elected to get second term

The problem we have had in Kenya is that leaders have never wanted to do the right thing. We know what is right but we want to do what is convenient and politically right - Ruto

President William Ruto said on Sunday that his current focus is not to get re-elected when the elections are called in 2027.

The head of state, instead, says his eyes are fixed on getting the country on the right track and that Kenyans will judge his track record when the time comes. He, however, insists he is not going to compromise his vision and sacrifice what is good for the country for the sake of securing another term in office.

Ruto reiterates that some of his decisions may be unpopular at the moment, but they have to be taken for the sake of the country’s future.

“People tell me the way you are going, you may not get the second term. I am very clear in my mind, I was not elected to get the second term. I was elected to get the country out of the mess. I was elected to create jobs and implement UHC which has been on our cards forever. I intend to do precisely that,” he said

“Many people, including my friends who are religious leaders have told me, you see, even though you said this, you must not do it. That is even what the opposition wrote in their Manifesto on this issue of affordable housing but when it comes to implementation they don’t want to do it,” he added during a round table interview with mainstream media at the statehouse

The President maintains that Kenya cannot continue doing the same things expecting different results especially if the economic fortunes of the country must be transformed.

He expressed confidence that in the end, Kenyans will appreciate the measures he has taken to put the country on the right path. That will include giving him another chance to lead in 2027.

“They want us to continue the same thing, to lie to the people. I meant everything that I wrote in my Manifesto and I have every reason to implement it because I know the people of Kenya will finally know that I did the right thing and they will reward me accordingly,” he said

According to Ruto, Kenya needs a bold leader who is able to make and implement tough decisions.

“I am not a madman to do things that I know are not good for the country. The problem we have had in Kenya is that leaders have never wanted to do the right thing. We know what is right but we want to do what is convenient and politically right,” he said

“We have been looking for a guy to bail the cat, I will do it. We have been looking for a person to blame when we do the right thing, I am ready to carry any blame but I must sort out our country. We have been postponing this,” he reiterated