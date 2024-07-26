President Ruto: I will not abandon Jumwa

Aisha Jumwa is among the former 11 cabinet secretaries who failed to make a comeback to the reconstituted cabinet.

President William Ruto has vowed to consider appointing the former Gender cabinet secretary Aisha Jumwa in another government position.

This is after Jumwa missed on the list of the reconstituted cabinet.

President Ruto was responding to a plea by Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro to reconsider returning Jumwa to the Cabinet.



“Aisha Jumwa is my sister and I cannot leave her. I will walk with her,” said Ruto.

On her part, Jumwa commended the President for nominating two CSs from the coast region while pledging to support them in delivering services to the people.

“I thank Ruto for giving me a chance to work in his cabinet. I support his decision. I thank him for nominating my brothers Hassan Joho and Salim Mvurya and I will work with them,” said jumwa.

Jumwa is among the former eleven cabinet secretaries who failed to make a comeback to the reconstituted cabinet.

She became the only casualty in the coast to suffer the President’s purge, after the other CS Salim Mvurya was recalled to the cabinet, together with another new cabinet nominee former governor Hassan Joho.