President Ruto inspects various development projects in Mombasa, Kilifi counties

The government will soon propose changes in the relevant laws to close loopholes that undermine the fight against corruption, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the Government will work together with the criminal justice system to ensure that corruption cases are resolved within six months.

He said it will no longer be possible for corrupt people to use orders to avoid charges or delay justice.

“We cannot continue to tolerate those who steal from the public to go to court and get a ban while the cases continue for many years,” he said.

Speaking during the review of development plans in Mombasa and Kilifi counties, President Ruto said the legal amendments aim to strengthen integrity and deal effectively with corruption.

He was accompanied by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Governors Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi), Fatuma Achani (Kwale), Issa Timamy (Lamu) and Godhana Dhadho (Tana River), and MPs and Representatives of several Wards.

The President emphasized the government’s focus on the wise use of public money to ensure Kenyans receive value for their money.

He said the Government has directed the money that had been allocated for the renovation of offices, workshops and cars to projects that are beneficial to the people.

The President also announced that the government, in the same amendment to the law, will address the challenge of using taxes to reduce or eliminate the funds used to recover taxes, noting that the process is unclear.

This will save the country money that will be used for development. He asked the leaders and Kenyans to unite and focus their energies on changing the country.

At the same time, President Ruto said the government has been investing in the blue economy in the Coast to increase residents’ income.

Already, the government is improving infrastructure in five fish landing areas in Lamu, Tana River, Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties in a 1.2 billion shillings project.

“Complete value addition equipment and coolers will reduce losses and increase the income of fishing communities,” he said.

At the same time, plans to build three fish markets in Likoni, Malindi and Kibuyuni are at an advanced stage as well as the construction of a National Center for Marine Cultural Resources and Studies in Shimoni.

To demonstrate the government’s determination to develop blue economy resources, President Ruto revealed that the government has approved the first deep sea vessel for industrial fishing.

“Our goal is to ensure that the blue economy improves our country’s income from 20 billion shillings per year to 120 billion,” he said.

In Mombasa, the President gave a grant of KSh1.7 billion to 612 fishing groups from Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, Lamu and Kilifi which will benefit 19,000 residents.

“The goal is to raise the living standards of the fishing communities by increasing their income,” he explained.

In Watamu, Kilifi County, the President laid the foundation stone of the 50 million shillings Watamu Market, one of the eight markets being built in the county.

In the ongoing 27 billion shillings Last Mile Connectivity program, Kilifi County has been allocated 1 billion shillings to connect 15,000 more residents to electricity.

He added that the KSh2 billion Baricho Water Project will greatly address water challenges in the area.

Governor Nassir said he has been opposing the President and his administration but now he is cooperating closely with the government to transform Mombasa county.

He praised the government’s efforts to strengthen the blue economy for the benefit of the people.

The Governor of Mombasa expressed his confidence in the Cabinet nominee for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho, saying he understands the challenges facing the sector.