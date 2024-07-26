President Ruto issues Ksh1.7B grants to 612 fishing groups

President William Ruto has issued Ksh1.7 billion grants to 612 fishing groups drawn from Mombasa, Tana River, Kwale, Lamu, and Kilifi Counties which will benefit 19,000 residents.

Speaking in Mombasa, the President announced that the government has handed over five fish landing sites in five counties at the coast.

He added that the government is going to spend Ksh.1.2B to construct the fish landing sites in Kidongo, Kilifi, Kipini, Mkowe and Mwaepe.

“We have handed over the fish landing sites in five counties and we shall be back in eight months to commission them.” Said the President.

“The goal is to raise the living standards of the fishing communities by increasing their income,” he explained.

To demonstrate the government’s determination to develop blue economy resources, President Ruto revealed that the government has approved the first deep sea vessel for industrial fishing.

“Our goal is to ensure that the blue economy improves our country’s income from 20 billion shillings per year to 120 billion,” he said.

In Watamu, Kilifi County, the President laid the foundation stone of the 50 million shillings Watamu Market, one of the eight markets being built in the county.

In the ongoing 27 billion shillings Last Mile Connectivity program, Kilifi County has been allocated 1 billion shillings to connect 15,000 more residents to electricity.

He added that the KSh2 billion Baricho Water Project will greatly address water challenges in the area.

Governor Nassir said he has been opposing the President and his administration but now he is cooperating closely with the government to transform Mombasa county.

He praised the government’s efforts to strengthen the blue economy for the benefit of the people.

The Governor of Mombasa expressed his confidence in the Cabinet nominee for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho, saying he understands the challenges facing the sector.