President Ruto: Job creation key government agenda

The government is keen on creating jobs and facilitating business opportunities for Kenyans at home and abroad.

President William Ruto said Kenya must keep pace with global changes in the nature of work while creating more opportunities from traditional sectors.

“We want to position our young people to take full advantage of the digital economy and online talent marketplace. We also see opportunities in agriculture and housing to generate significant employment opportunities.”

The President was speaking to the Kenyan community and delegates from Kenya to the ILO summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

He commended trade unions, employers, and the Ministry of Labour for maintaining industrial harmony in Kenya.

He was accompanied by Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore, Principal Secretary Geoffrey Kaituko, Kenya’s UN Geneva Ambassador Cleopas Mailu, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Chief Executive of Federation of Kenya Employers Jacqueline Mugo.