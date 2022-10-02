President Ruto joins worshippers in Homa Bay as Wanga sends apologies

President William Ruto is attending a church service in Homa Bay town.

It is the first visit by the President to the region which overwhelmingly voted for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga during the August 9 general elections.

The Sunday visit was made public by Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga who sent her apologies for not joining the Head of State for the service at AIC Homa Bay Town.

Wanga took to Twitter to extend a warm welcome to the President even as she regretted her unavailability saying she was away on official duty in Mombasa.

She clarified that she had personally communicated the same to the President.

”HE The President Dr William Ruto is today 2nd October 2022 scheduled to visit Homa Bay Town to worship with us at the AIC Church. I wish to extend a warm welcome to The President on behalf of the great people of Homa Bay and request him to feel at home. I am however out of the county on official duty and will therefore be unable to join HE for the church service and have communicated the same to His Excellency” she said in the letter posted on her Twitter account.

She said the residents were happy to host the President.

“The people of Homa Bay have a culture of great hospitality and will warmly receive The President as he visits to pray with us. Karibu sana”.

State House did not share the President’s Sunday itinerary, although it is in the public domain the first family rarely skips church.

Sunday service at the Africa Inland Church, Homa Bay Town, Homa Bay County. https://t.co/wbFR22NhX2 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 2, 2022

President Ruto and the First Lady are believers and last Sunday upon arrival from the US hosted a church Service at State House.

The service that brought together various religious leaders was a first of its kind to be held at State House since the President moved into the residence after his swearing-in on September 13.

ICT cabinet nominee Eliud Owalo who hosted the President thanked him for delivering on his campaign promises.

“ We are ready to engage you on the basis of economics for the development of this region,” he said as he invited Dr Ruto to address the worshippers.

