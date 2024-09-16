President Ruto: Kenya will be ready for AFCON in 2027

President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to hosting the 2025 Championship of African Nations and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The President’s assurance was made at the CAF Executive Committee Meeting held in Nairobi. The Meeting was chaired by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe who earlier paid a courtesy call to State House, Nairobi.

It was the first time that Kenya was hosting a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee, and it coincided with the ratification of the dates and the country’s status as co-hosts of next year’s Championship of African Nations, CHAN, and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The CHAN tournament will be played from 1st to 28th February, 2024 with the qualifiers starting on 25th-27th October this year.

Addressing the meeting of African football’s top brass after a courtesy call to State House Nairobi, President Ruto said that taking up the tournament hosting rights alongside Uganda and Tanzania has opened up opportunities for the region.

The Executive Committee delayed the adoption of the institution’s financial statements but highlighted the improved fiscal performance.

The ExCo also announced that Ethiopia will host the next Ordinary Congress in late October, replacing the Democratic Republic of Congo which is dealing with an M-Pox outbreak.

And with the CAF presidential elections scheduled for early next year, Motsepe was guarded on his future.