President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that no part of the country will be left behind in terms of development because of their political positions.

He dismissed the notion that Kenyans in the strongholds of the Opposition will be neglected by the government in development.

Speaking during the Sunday service which includes various denominations in the grounds of the Approved School in Kakamega County, President Ruto said all Kenyans will be served equally.

“We all know that the election time is over. Now we have an opportunity for us to implement. I am ready to work with all leaders regardless of their political positions for the development of our country,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, the Head of State asked leaders to support plans aimed at reforming the economy in addition to creating jobs for young people. He made it clear that his main goal is to transform the country and address Kenya’s economic challenges.

The President said the government has formulated long-term policies aimed at bringing about changes in the country’s economy.

President Ruto mentioned the Affordable Housing Program as a program that will create jobs and better housing for Kenyans.

“I am very determined and I intend this housing program because it will create job opportunities for our youth. Already, 130,000 youths are working in the housing program across the country,” he said.

He said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has given the project a clean slate.

At the same time, President Ruto attributed the collapse of the public sugar factories to heavy debts and poor management.

He said the government will not relent in the fight against corruption in the sugar industry, adding that farmers in the sector have gone through unspeakable suffering because of bad management. “It is particularly surprising that the farmers sent their sugarcane to factories but were not paid. Similarly, the salaries of the workers were not even paid,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State announced that he will soon send a proposal to the National Assembly so that the lawmakers consider allocating 3 billion shillings to the sugar sector to help farmers produce more for domestic consumption and export.

He regretted that the food import bill in the country reached 500 billion shillings per year, saying efforts must be made to increase production and reduce imports.

“We will only reduce food imports if we embrace programs aimed at encouraging our farmers to produce more food, including sugar, maize and wheat,” said President Ruto.

He once again assured the people of Western Kenya that there are no plans to sell or privatize the public sugar mills. The President also announced plans to establish a multi-billion gold processing plant in the area.

Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi asked Kenyans to be patient and allow President Ruto to implement his agenda.

He said Kenya is respected in the world because of President Ruto’s efforts to bring about change in the country.

“As leaders, we should give our President support to implement his agenda because he has good intentions for this nation,” he said. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula praised the President for taking quick steps to help sugarcane farmers get their rights.

“I have received calls from farmers telling me to inform the Head of State that they have received their entitlements and they are grateful,” said Wetangula.

He told the President not to be bothered by those who continue to criticize his administration, saying his focus will take Kenya to a higher level of development.

“Mr. President, ignore those who continue to criticize your administration inappropriately and focus on your agenda,” said Wetangula.

The Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wa said Kenya is now free from debt distress, adding that some countries have failed to pay their debts.

“We are grateful that our President has removed Kenya from the debt crisis by implementing measures aimed at reforming the economy,” he said.

Governors Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), Ken Lusaka (Bungoma) and Wilberforce Otichilo of Vihiga said they will support the government in implementing an agenda that benefits Kenyans.

Otichilo said President Ruto’s efforts to deal with climate change have helped the country get funds from international organisations.

Governor Barasa urged leaders to embrace teamwork and support initiatives such as housing to create jobs for the youth.

The Chairman of the Council of Western Parliamentarians Bernard Shinali, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ikolomani, said all 17 members of parliament in the area are determined to work with the government for development.