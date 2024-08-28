Ruto kicks off 4-day tour in Nyanza region

President William Ruto is set to begin his four-day of Nyanza region where he will launch several development projects.

Ruto will kick off his tour of the region in Kuria East constituency, Migori county this afternoon to unveil the Kegonga Cluster Water Project.

The President will also launch the Lower Kuja Irrigation project in Nyatike constituency and Ngere-Mapera Road in Suna East Constituency.

On Thursday, President Ruto is scheduled to commission the Oyugis Water Project in Homabay county.

He will then head to Homa Bay town to commission the local Fish Market before going to Rusinga Island to launch the Ring Road.

The head of state will also attend the thanksgiving service of newly appointed National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi at Magunga in Suba South constituency.

On Friday, the President will be in Siaya county to commission Mageta Island Solar PV Mini Grid and then launch the Siaya market and the Siaya Rice Mill and finally grace Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi’s thanksgiving service.

The head of state will head to Kisumu county on Saturday where he will commission the Marine Training School for seafarers, coxswains and maritime students.

He will also inspect the Lumumba hospital and finally launch the Nyabondo Trauma Centre.